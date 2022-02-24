Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $244,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

