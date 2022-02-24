Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 340.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,694 shares of company stock worth $25,461,753. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

