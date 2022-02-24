PS Business Parks, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks has increased its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years. PS Business Parks has a dividend payout ratio of 96.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

NYSE:PSB opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $140.96 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.22.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

