PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $103.56

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.56 and last traded at $104.14, with a volume of 2227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. Loop Capital lowered their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Get PTC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.99.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after buying an additional 238,059 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of PTC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after buying an additional 542,019 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after buying an additional 1,175,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,378,000 after buying an additional 170,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.