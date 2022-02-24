Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.84. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 1,722 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PJSC is engaged in the power generation and production using renewable energy sources. It operates through the following business segments: Generation, Retailing, Research and Development Institutes, Repair, and Contractors. The Generation segment deals with the production and sale of electricity and capacity operations.

