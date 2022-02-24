Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.95

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 97321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

