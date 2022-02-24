Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Cut to Sell at Erste Group

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OGZPY opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 21.78%.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

