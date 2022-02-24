Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.99

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 1880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.52.
About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)
