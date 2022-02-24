Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.99

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 1880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.52.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

