Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pulmonx updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,870. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $923.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.76. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

LUNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,159 shares of company stock worth $2,282,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.