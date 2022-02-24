Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,244 shares of company stock valued at $122,888. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

