Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €130.00 by Warburg Research

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €130.00 ($147.73) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Puma in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €115.78 ($131.57).

PUM stock traded down €1.76 ($2.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €86.88 ($98.73). The company had a trading volume of 594,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €102.21. Puma has a 1-year low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

