Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PUMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Puma from €113.00 ($128.41) to €114.00 ($129.55) in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Puma from €145.00 ($164.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 42,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. Puma has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

