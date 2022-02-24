PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $35.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.
About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
See Also
