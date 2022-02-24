PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $35.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

