Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 586432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market cap of C$27.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

