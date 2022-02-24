PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,760.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 121.5% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $29,760.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,035.53 or 0.99873579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002113 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00303801 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

