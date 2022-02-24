PYRO Network (PYRO) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded down 75.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, PYRO Network has traded 78.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PYRO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PYRO Network has a total market cap of $42,008.37 and approximately $9.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06741924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,725.99 or 1.00029828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047618 BTC.

PYRO Network’s total supply is 807,146,209 coins and its circulating supply is 802,133,097 coins. PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork . PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here . PYRO Network’s official website is pyro.network . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

