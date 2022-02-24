PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Down 1%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 241,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 265,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $336.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 784.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,738 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.