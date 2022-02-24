Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.76

Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 89016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $656.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.33%.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $246,552.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,626 shares of company stock worth $395,354. Insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

