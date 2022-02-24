Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issued By KeyCorp

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.78%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.