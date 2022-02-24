Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Increased by Analyst

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2025 earnings at $11.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.06.

Shares of AVB opened at $234.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.51. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $174.85 and a 1 year high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,144,829,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

