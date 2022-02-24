Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Boosted by Analyst

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

NYSE MRO opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.