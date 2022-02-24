Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Boosted by Analyst

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

NYSE MRO opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

