Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Boosted by Analyst

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $562.41 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

