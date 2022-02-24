Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Issued By B. Riley

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

