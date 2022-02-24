Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issued By DA Davidson

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.77. Nordson has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

