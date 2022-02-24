Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for UDR, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

NYSE:UDR opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

