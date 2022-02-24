Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Lifted by KeyCorp

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

