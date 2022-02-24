Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN opened at $221.55 on Thursday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

