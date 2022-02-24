Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Decreased by Analyst

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Woodmark in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

American Woodmark stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $797.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after buying an additional 140,495 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

