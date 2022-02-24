Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Unum Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

