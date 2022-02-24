QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Tops $22.55 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $22.55 million and approximately $515,415.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00107710 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

