Qcash (QC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.28 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Qcash has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $64.28 million and $182.54 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.30 or 0.06781363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,483.25 or 0.99670926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048250 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

