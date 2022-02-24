Qtum Price Tops $5.78 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $5.78 or 0.00015168 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $572.02 million and $229.13 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 99,023,084 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars.

