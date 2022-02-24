Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.45

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.46 ($0.02), with a volume of 4364094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 26.37 and a quick ratio of 25.81.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

