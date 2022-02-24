Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.74. 92,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average of $235.63. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $186.63 and a 12 month high of $298.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.
KWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Quaker Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.
