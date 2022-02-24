Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $189.44

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $189.44 and last traded at $189.44, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

