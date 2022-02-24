Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.870-$2.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $482 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.28 million.Qualys also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.820 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.39. Qualys has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $142.94.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.88.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,400 shares of company stock worth $3,307,217 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Qualys by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,369,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.