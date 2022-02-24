Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.50 million-$113.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.74 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,815. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.88.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $3,307,217. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Qualys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Qualys by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

