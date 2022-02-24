Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NX stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $729.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Lippert acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

