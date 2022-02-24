Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Quanta Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $10.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a one year low of $78.79 and a one year high of $124.69.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.