Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Price Up 2.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $106.85 and last traded at $101.16. Approximately 10,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,174,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.32.

The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

