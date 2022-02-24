Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $21.04 million and $54,157.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,714.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.54 or 0.06763732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00269183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.80 or 0.00771811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00068316 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00383360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00214844 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,026,589 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

