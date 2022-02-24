QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $82,115.20 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.37. 10,287,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

