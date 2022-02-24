QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

NYSE QS opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $2,649,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,413,849 shares of company stock valued at $34,295,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $34,271,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $22,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.