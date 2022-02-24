Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0100

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $83,299.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,321,844 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

