Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.11

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 132749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.80 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$248.06 million and a P/E ratio of -10.85.
Quarterhill Company Profile (TSE:QTRH)
Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.
