Qubitica Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00288893 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004821 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.28 or 0.01239715 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003207 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

