QuickSwap Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for $157.11 or 0.00407181 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $51.39 million and $14.95 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.75 or 0.06880485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,012.38 or 0.98519118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047864 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.