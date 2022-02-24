Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.75

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 312204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.05 million and a PE ratio of -27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.01.

In other Quisitive Technology Solutions news, Director Vijay Mukund Jog acquired 50,000 shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$47,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,675,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,360,004.17.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

