Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.75

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 312204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.05 million and a PE ratio of -27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.01.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.
Further Reading
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.