Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.61

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 16346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 296,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,673,000 after acquiring an additional 242,702 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 581,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,951,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 181,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

