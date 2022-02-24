Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 1210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

